The Latest: City cancels Christmas event after shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a black man at an Alabama shopping mall (all times local):

2 p.m.

An Alabama city is canceling its Christmas tree lighting after police shot and killed a black man inside a shopping mall on Thanksgiving.

Demonstrators protesting the death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. had planned a demonstration at the event, which was set for Thursday at City Hall in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

But a statement from the city says the lighting is being postponed out of respect for the loss of life. The statement says the city is offering thoughts and prayers to Bradford’s family and hoping for healing.

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting that wounded two people at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.

7:20 a.m.

The funeral for a black man shot to death by police inside an Alabama shopping mall will be held in the city auditorium in Birmingham.

Services for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the 5,000-seat Boutwell Auditorium.

A family aide announced the arrangements during a vigil Tuesday where the man’s parents talked about the pain of him dying in a police shooting in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Bradford’s mother collapsed as she began speaking about her loss. His father cried as he described missing hearing his son call him “daddy.”

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.

