Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Family: Slain woman had been harassed

November 30, 2018 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a Utah woman in front of her children (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The family of a Utah woman who authorities say was killed by her boyfriend’s ex-wife while decorating a Christmas tree is warning about the devastating consequences of domestic violence that go beyond two people.

Police say 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams was making homemade ornaments with her boyfriend’s twin 3-year-olds when 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook burst in and shot her to death on Sunday.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cook was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder after her ex-husband took the gun away and pinned her to the wall until police arrived, authorities said.

Williams’ sister and mother told The Associated Press that the slaying came after Cook bullied Williams online and harassed her for months.

Court records show Cook had been charged with domestic violence the month before the slaying.

A lawyer for Cook in that case did not return messages seeking comment, and family members declined to comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize