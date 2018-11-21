Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: Police ID victim in fiery Brooklyn Bridge crash

November 21, 2018 7:04 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the fiery crash on the Brooklyn Bridge (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

A fiery chain reaction pile-up on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City has killed one person and injured several others.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River bridge.

Police say it began when a pickup rear-ended a Volkswagen and another vehicle, causing the Volkswagen to rear-end an SUV which then struck another SUV.

The driver of the Volkswagen was killed. He was identified as Kristopher Hambas, of Scarsdale, New York. The other victims had only minor injuries.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour.

10 a.m.

Fire officials say a three-vehicle fiery crash has killed one person on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York said six other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. Wednesday on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River bridge.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour. Major traffic tie-ups continued to spill onto surrounding roads as it was reopened, beginning with the Manhattan-bound lanes.

Bright orange-red flames engulfed the vehicles and black smoke billowed high into the air.

