The Latest: Police search for man who shot 3 at warehouse

November 12, 2018 11:42 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a food distribution warehouse that critically injured three people (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Police say the man who shot three people at a food distribution warehouse is an employee, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Police tell the Journal that they are searching for the 30-year-old man.

Police say that about 6:15 p.m., the man entered the Ben E. Keith company warehouse in southeast Albuquerque and started shooting.

Police did not release the names and ages of the three people wounded.

A possible motive for the shootings was unclear. ___

7:48 p.m.

Police say three people have been shot and wounded at a business in southeast Albuquerque and they’re searching for a suspect.

Albuquerque police say they responded to reports of an active shooter Monday night and found three people with gunshot wounds.

They say the names, ages and conditions of the three people wounded weren’t immediately available.

A possible motive for the shootings also was unclear.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the business appeared to be in a warehouse.

Police say a SWAT team is at the scene and has gone inside the building searching for the shooter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

