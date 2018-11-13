Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: Recent information ended sex trafficking case

November 13, 2018
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on the dismissal of sex trafficking charges against a former death row inmate (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

U.S. prosecutors say they dismissed sex trafficking charges against a former death row inmate because of information they became aware of in the past several days.

A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Hawaii doesn’t elaborate on why they dropped a 10-count indictment against Isaiah McCoy on Tuesday.

McCoy walked out of court a free man after a judge approved the dismissal.

McCoy moved to Hawaii after being freed from death row in Delaware. He had been sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of murder in Delaware. A judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

Less than a year after his release from death row, he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Prosecutors alleged he forced, threatened and coerced young women into prostitution in Hawaii.

12:40 p.m.

Sex trafficking charges in Hawaii have been dismissed against a former death row inmate from Delaware.

U.S. prosecutors dropped a 10-count indictment against Isaiah McCoy. A judge approved the dismissal Tuesday and McCoy walked out of court a free man. He tells The Associated Press he wants to relax and continue being an activist against wrongful convictions.

McCoy was sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of murder in Delaware. A judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

Less than a year after his release from death row, he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Prosecutors alleged he forced, threatened and coerced young women into prostitution in Hawaii.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Hawaii didn’t immediately comment on the dismissal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

