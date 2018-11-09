Listen Live Sports

Tucson police ID 3 victims shot to death in park

November 9, 2018 7:34 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police are trying to determine what prompted a shootout that left three people dead in a park on the city’s east side.

Police say 21-year-old Matthew Favela, 16-year-old Carlos Ross and two friends went to Lakeside Park Thursday before 5 p.m. to meet with 16-year-old Amonn Sandoval and an unknown male.

According to investigators, the two parties briefly talked and then exchanged gunfire.

Favela, Ross and Sandoval were all fatally shot.

The two friends were in the car and uninjured and called 911.

The unknown male fled before police arrived and detectives are searching for him.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says the shooting does not appear to be gang related.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses in the park said they heard at least a dozen shots fired.

