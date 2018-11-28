Listen Live Sports

U of Minnesota settled student’s Cuba rape lawsuit for $137K

November 28, 2018 3:05 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota agreed to pay $137,500 to an undergraduate student who said she was raped in Cuba in 2014 by an interpreter hired by the local affiliate of a study-abroad program.

The university recently released the settlement agreement in response to a records request by the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The university admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, which was reached last year.

The student says she was raped by a local interpreter who offered to help her with research and that her program’s chaperone — a lecturer who no longer works for the university — failed to properly supervise the students.

She says she went to police to report the assault but declined to press charges because she was told she would have to stay in Cuba until the case was resolved.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

