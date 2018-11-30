Listen Live Sports

US Army sergeant gets life without parole for slaying wife

November 30, 2018 5:21 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to life in federal prison for killing his wife, who was an Army soldier.

A judge on Friday sentenced 37-year-old Sgt. Maliek Kearney to life without the possibility of parole. He was convicted in August.

Kearney of San Antonio, Texas, traveled to Maryland in August 2015 to kill his wife, 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez. Prosecutors say Ramirez, assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, was found fatally shot at her home with their 4-month-old daughter by her body, unharmed.

The couple had separated and she had a protective order against Kearney.

Kearney’s girlfriend, Dolores Delgado, testified that she provided the gun. She allowed him to drive her car from South Carolina to Maryland.

Kearney was also ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution to his wife’s family.

