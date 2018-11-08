Listen Live Sports

US citizen pleads not guilty to terrorist-supporting charge

November 8, 2018 5:49 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of trying to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Court records show Naser Almadaoji (NAH’-ser ahl-mah-DOW’-jee) pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dayton. The government has accused the Iraqi-born U.S. citizen of arranging to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (wihl-eye-AHT’ KOH’-rah-sahn).

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The 19-year-old from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton was arrested Oct. 24 at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus.

The government said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan in February.

