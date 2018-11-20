Listen Live Sports

Victims of air ambulance crash in North Dakota identified

November 20, 2018 11:51 am
 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people who died when an air ambulance plane crashed in western North Dakota.

Morton County identified the victims as 48-year-old pilot Todd Lasky and 63-year-old nurse Bonnie Cook, both of Bismarck, and 47-year-old paramedic Chris Iverson, of Mandan.

Lasky and Iverson worked for Bismarck Air Medical and Cook for CHI St. Alexius Health.

They were onboard a twin-engine plane that crashed in a farm field shortly after takeoff from Bismarck late Sunday. It was flying to Williston to pick up a patient. There were no survivors.

The Civil Air Patrol said an initial analysis by an Air Force rescue center indicated the Cessna 441 turboprop might have broken up in midair.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

