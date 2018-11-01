Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video: Clubber takes down bouncer she thought groped her

November 1, 2018 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police have released a New York nightclub’s surveillance video showing a 5-foot-1, 125-pound woman choking a bouncer into unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her on the bottom.

The Oct. 20 video released Thursday by Plattsburgh police shows 22-year-old Kierah Lagrave, of Plattsburgh, approaching the bouncer from behind near the Five1Eight nightclub’s dance floor and putting her arms around his neck.

After a few seconds they both fall to the floor.

The video also shows Lagrave dancing next to a female friend at the bar seconds earlier. The friend then slaps Lagrave’s behind after she turns away.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lagrave immediately turned around and went for the much taller bouncer. Police say he didn’t resist because he thought it was one of his friends playing a joke.

Lagrave was charged with strangling and then released. Her lawyer isn’t commenting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad