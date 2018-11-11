Listen Live Sports

West Point rededicates barracks named for WWI commander

November 11, 2018 11:06 am
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point is re-dedicating a 122-year-old cadet barracks named for a famous World War I general.

The re-dedication of Pershing Barracks will be held Tuesday following a $60 million renovation. The barracks is named after Gen. John Pershing, an 1886 West Point graduate who later commanded about two million troops during World War I.

The ceremony follows the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I on Sunday.

The U.S. Military Academy is modernizing the buildings housing its cadets. Pershing Barracks will house 270 cadets in two-person rooms beginning in December.

