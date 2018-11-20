Listen Live Sports

White supremacist pleads guilty in Los Angeles

November 20, 2018 9:04 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A member of a white supremacist group has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a political rally that turned violent in Southern California last year.

Tyler Laube entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count to one count of conspiracy to violate the federal riots act.

The 22-year-old was ordered to remain jailed until his sentencing March 25. City News Service reports he could get up to three years in prison.

In a plea agreement, Laube admitted being associated with the militant Rise Above Movement and assaulting people at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Huntington Beach.

Laube is one of several members of the militant group indicted on charges of inciting violence at California rallies in 2017.

