Witness who detailed double homicide found shot days later

November 17, 2018 9:43 am
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A witness who shared the details of double homicide in a video posted to Facebook was found shot three days later.

The Toledo Blade reports 29-year-old Jeray Saunders was found lying on the sidewalk on Wednesday with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a central Toledo hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say they don’t know why Saunders was shot or whether it was related to the homicides he witnessed.

Saunders says in the video he was in the backseat of a car stopped at a red light when people opened fire and killed the driver and a woman in the passenger seat.

