Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged in son’s hot car death won’t get lower bond

November 13, 2018 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman who authorities say had been drinking and was taking a nap when her 2-year-old son crawled into a hot car and later died isn’t getting her bond reduced ahead of trial.

The Star Press reports a judge denied a request by 29-year-old Britni Nicole Wihebrink of Daleville, who is jailed under a $50,000 cash bond. Last week, Wihebrink and her attorney, Chris Teagle tried to persuade Delaware Circuit Court Judge John Feick to approve a lower bond.

Wihebrink’s trial is scheduled Jan. 14.

She’s charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. A probable cause affidavit says her son, 2-year-old Jaxon Stults, was found “very hot and stiff” in her car Sept. 5 and died in an ambulance.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation