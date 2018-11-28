Listen Live Sports

Woman drives onto Mar-a-Lago hours after Trump leaves

November 28, 2018 2:37 pm
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a woman drove onto President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and parked in front of the club’s security office hours after Trump’s Thanksgiving holiday visit ended.

Palm Beach police arrested 27-year-old Katherine Bueno Valencia around 5 a.m. Monday, some 13 hours after the president left. Security called police after a black Toyota pulled up and a woman who appeared to be drunk got out.

An arrest report says the woman wasn’t able to “speak clearly” and nodded off when they questioned her. She’s charged with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Police said Valencia told an officer she would punch him, refused to answer questions and couldn’t remember the passcode for her phone.

She was released on her own recognizance. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

