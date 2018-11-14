Listen Live Sports

Woman gets 40 years for scalding kids over messy bed

November 14, 2018 9:36 am
 
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A woman convicted of putting her two children in scalding water as punishment has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Amanda Reyer said her children had been caught messing up a bed.

Judge Robert Baker in Limestone County, Alabama, gave Reyer the maximum sentence Tuesday. The Athens News Courier reports the judge spoke through tears to the 26-year-old woman.

Reyer pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse. She told the judge she was trying to appease a boyfriend by dropping her 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter into water so hot that the girl’s skin peeled off. The girl had burns over at least 70 percent of her body. Both children survived the abuse, which happened in 2015.

Reyer’s boyfriend at the time, Derrick Defoe, is awaiting trial.

___

Information from: The News Courier, http://www.enewscourier.com

