Wounded North Texas deputy out of hospital, shooter sought

November 13, 2018 4:49 pm
 
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A North Texas sheriff’s deputy is recovering as the search continues for a trespasser who shot him in the foot and fled a deer hunting site illegally set up on private land.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was released from a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was shot. His name hasn’t been released.

Sheriff Larry Fowler says the deputy was shot while investigating a landowner’s report about a trespasser who had set up a deer blind about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy suffered a broken foot.

Rewards totaling $17,000 are being offered by the sheriff’s office, Parker County Crime Stoppers and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in exchange for information leading to arrest and conviction.

