2 little pigs ‘pardoned’ ahead of Miami Christmas Eve feasts

December 20, 2018 12:33 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — In a nod to the annual tradition of the U.S. president pardoning two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a pair of pigs has been spared from roasting for Christmas Eve feasts in Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he was instituting a new holiday tradition when he pardoned little pigs Layla and Luna outside a Miami restaurant Wednesday.

In a Miami Herald video , Latin Cafe 2000 owner Katherine Castellanos said she was inspired to suggest the pig pardons because her restaurant has been busy filling catering orders for lechon, or roasted pig. It’s the main dish in Nochebuena feasts celebrated by Latin American families on Christmas Eve.

She said that when South Florida families sit down for a holiday meal, “we don’t eat turkey, we eat lechon.”

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

