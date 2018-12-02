Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 shot after party at Atlanta hotel connected to CNN Center

December 9, 2018 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a “highly intoxicated” man shot two people inside a downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN’s headquarters.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victims had been trying to help 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis back to his room after a party when Dennis shot them early Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 28th floor of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Authorities say a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Police say Dennis was captured by CNN security personnel in a nearby parking deck. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America