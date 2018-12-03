Listen Live Sports

3 young children killed, parents injured in crash

December 31, 2018 3:43 pm
 
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say three young children were killed and their parents critically injured when the family was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Monday that Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, both 5, and 1-year-old Isaac Mejia of Falls Church, Virginia, were killed on impact Sunday. Police say their parents were in critical but stable condition. Two more vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash at an intersection, leaving another driver with minor injuries.

Police say a pickup truck came to rest atop the family’s sedan and there’s no sign of skid marks before point of impact.

The truck’s driver was taken into custody for sobriety testing and released.

Police say any charges will be determined with the state’s attorney’s office.

