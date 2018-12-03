Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 killed in wrong-way California freeway crash

December 29, 2018 1:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wrong-way freeway crash in Los Angeles has killed three people and authorities say drugs or alcohol probably were involved.

The Fire Department says the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on an Interstate 5 transition road in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities say a Honda Accord was traveling against traffic when it hit a Ford Mustang, which then hit a third car.

The California Highway Patrol says two people in the Honda were killed, and an 18-year-old woman passenger in the Mustang died at a hospital.

Advertisement

Two other people were injured but are expected to survive.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union