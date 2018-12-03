Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

3 men steal $800,000 in jewelry at Colorado luxury hotel

December 25, 2018 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three men stole about $800,000 worth of diamond-encased jewelry from a display case in the lobby of The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado.

The Aspen Daily News reports that police say one of the men involved in the theft Friday used a screwdriver to pop open the locked case and put a necklace and at least one ring and a set of earrings into a backpack.

The items belonged to Piranesi, a New York City-based business that has an outlet in Aspen.

Piranesi employee Veronica Sumner says Piranesi has had the display case in the hotel’s lobby for marketing purposes for more than 20 years.

Advertisement

Aspen police Officer Kirk Wheatley says “a whole team is working on it, it’s pretty big.”

___

Information from: Aspen Daily News, http://www.aspendailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation