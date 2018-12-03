Listen Live Sports

3 Michigan firefighters hurt in blaze at their own station

December 8, 2018
 
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Three Michigan volunteer firefighters have been injured when they responded to a fire at their own station.

Two Blissfield firefighters have been treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and another has minor burns on his arm from battling the blaze Saturday morning.

Someone walking by the unoccupied station saw smoke and reported it.

Officials say two ambulances are a total loss and the fire house will be out of commission for a while. They will be working with other departments nearby and don’t anticipate any issues responding to fire or medical emergencies.

They don’t know what started the fire.

Blissfield has a population of about 3,300 located 78 miles (126 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

