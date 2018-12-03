3 officers shot serving warrant on Texas man; suspect dead

HOUSTON (AP) — Three officers have been shot while serving a family violence warrant at a Houston-area home. The suspect was found dead in the house hours later.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office were wounded Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the injuries are not life-threatening and the officers were being treated at a Houston hospital.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica (toh-KEE’-kuh) says tactical squad officers later found Daniel Trevino dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Toquica had said agents from the AG’s office and sheriff’s investigators were serving a warrant, at the threshold of a door, when the suspect began shooting. Officers returned fire.

Toquica says the warrant for Trevino involved violation of a protective order.

