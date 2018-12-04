Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 people shot in Miami neighborhood

December 1, 2018 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say four people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood.

Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting occurred Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood.

All four victims were taken to a hospital. Authorities did not release their conditions. No other details were immediately available.

Overtown is about a mile (1.6 kilometers) northwest of downtown Miami.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize