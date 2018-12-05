Listen Live Sports

5 people shot in Miami neighborhood, suspect still at large

December 2, 2018 2:23 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say five people have been shot in a Miami neighborhood and the suspect remains at large.

Miami police tell news outlets that the shooting happened Saturday night in the Overtown neighborhood. They say the gunman fired several rounds at the corner of a liquor store, striking the victims.

Four victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where two are in critical condition.

Officials said the fifth victim was taken to the hospital by someone else.

The victims have not been identified and a motive for the shooting has not been released.

