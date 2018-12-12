Listen Live Sports

Alabama mall shooting protest organizer arrested

December 12, 2018 8:40 am
 
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An organizer of protests following the shooting of a black man by an Alabama police officer last month has been arrested on protest-related charges.

News outlets reported 25-year-old Carlos Chaverest Jr. was arrested Tuesday night when he and about three dozen people showed up at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

Chaverst had four outstanding warrants – three for disorderly conduct and one for loitering. It was not immediately clear which protests prompted the disorderly conduct charges. It wasn’t known if Chaverest has an attorney.

It’s the fifth time protesters have been arrested after the Nov. 22 shooting death of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. by a Hoover police officer responding to a disturbance at Riverchase Galleria. The protesters want video of the shooting released.

The officer’s name has not been released.

