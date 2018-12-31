Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Armed man arrested in Texas, seeking to fulfill ‘prophecy’

December 31, 2018 1:28 pm
 
SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — A waitress in suburban San Antonio says an armed man who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill “a prophecy” when he was arrested had asked her for directions to a church.

Brianna Jimenez tells KSAT that 33-year-old Tony Dwayne Albert II went to the restroom in Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant in Sequin on Sunday, then came out and asked for the nearest Baptist church.

Jimenez says he was provided directions and as he left, she saw him gripping a weapon. She says an employee locked the door after he left and her mother called police, who arrested Albert after finding him with a loaded handgun, extra ammunition and a face shield.

Online records show he’s jailed on weapons and drug complaints, but do not list an attorney for him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

