Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

August trial set for fatal Florida parking dispute shooting

December 14, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A trial date has been set in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot dispute. The controversial case ignited Florida’s “stand your ground law.”

During a hearing Friday, a judge set the trial date for Aug. 19. The Tampa Bay Times reports prosecutors planned to bring up prior reports of gun threats and road rage in their case against Michael Drejka.

Surveillance video from July 19 shows Drejka initiating a confrontation with Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend over a handicapped space. When McGlockton came out of the store, he knocked Drejka to the pavement. Video captured Drejka firing as McGlockton backed away.

Drejka is charged with manslaughter and says the shooting was self-defense.

Advertisement

On Friday, Drejka’s attorney told reporters about a 2008 arrest where McGlockton was accused of hitting his girlfriend. The charge was dropped.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley