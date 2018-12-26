Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: 12-year-old boy shoots, wounds teen brother

December 26, 2018 7:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PINE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy shot his 17-year-old brother in the back on Christmas Day at a western Pennsylvania home.

The shooting in Pine occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Northern Regional police say the younger boy was holding a .22-caliber rifle when it discharged and struck his brother. The teen was conscious and spoke to officers when they arrived at the home.

The teen was being treated at a hospital, but further details on his injuries were not released. The younger boy wasn’t injured.

Advertisement

It’s not clear how the boy got hold of the gun or why the shooting occurred. No charges have been filed against the younger boy, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation