Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Man shooting at target hits neighbor at table

December 31, 2018 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 41-year-old Florida man shooting at a target in his backyard instead hit a neighbor seated at her dinner table.

Collier County Sheriff’s officials said on Facebook that the shooting occurred Sunday near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Juan Arreguin is charged with one count of shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling, which is a felony. He’s also accused of discharging a firearm in public.

Sheriff’s officials say the 21-year-old woman had injuries to her right arm and right side. She told deputies she was sitting at her table when she felt something hit her. She said she had heard gunshots coming from the neighbor’s yard.

Advertisement

Investigators say Arreguin had been shooting at a bottle.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held