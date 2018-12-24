Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Baltimore gun buyback event yields a rocket launcher

December 24, 2018 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a rocket launcher was among the more than 1,000 firearms turned in during recent gun buyback events.

The rocket launcher was traded for $500, and police have reached out to the military and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace its origin. Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert says the unloaded rocket launcher was turned in Monday, Dec. 17.

News outlets report interim commissioner Gary Tuggle said Friday that the city had spent $163,000 so far on the first two events last week, which netted 509 handguns, 273 rifles and 245 shotguns. The third event was last Friday.

Some have questioned the program’s efficacy, but Tuggle says destroying guns that could be used in crimes is the city’s top priority.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation