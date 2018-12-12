Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Brother’s dogs kill North Carolina woman, injure 2 grandkids

December 12, 2018 9:34 am
 
MARIETTA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina grandmother was killed and two grandchildren injured when they were attacked by four Rottweilers owned by the woman’s brother.

Citing a Tuesday statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report that 73-year-old Esta Currier died after the Monday afternoon attack. The 7-year-old and 9-year-old were airlifted to a South Carolina hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says the dogs were owned by Currier’s brother. Authorities say the dogs aggressively approached responding deputies, who shot and killed them. A bullet fragment or flying debris injured 56-year-old Brenda Walters, who is Currier’s brother’s wife. She was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office says the three were attacked when Currier picked the children up from a bus stop.

