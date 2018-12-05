Listen Live Sports

Charges: Woman shot ex’s girlfriend after drawing him away

December 5, 2018 5:35 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say a Utah woman shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend after drawing the man out of the apartment with a message about dropping off children’s cold medicine.

Charging documents filed Wednesday say 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook sent the text message on Nov. 25. After he left to meet her, she ducked inside the apartment where 26-year-old Lisa Vilate Williams was decorating a Christmas tree with the former couple’s 3-year-old twins.

Prosecutors say she refused to leave, eventually pulled a gun from her coat and fired the fatal shots in front of the children.

Cook was charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder and violence in the presence of a child.

No attorney was immediately listed in court records for Cook, a high school heath teacher near Salt Lake City.

