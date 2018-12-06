Listen Live Sports

Church names 29 men accused of misconduct in south Alabama

December 6, 2018 11:38 am
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Roman Catholic church has released the names of 29 priests, deacons and other men “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct in south Alabama dating back to 1950.

Statements released Thursday along with a letter from Archbishop Thomas Rodi Jr. show 17 of the men are dead, and 12 others are prohibited from ministry.

The names on the lists include those of priests, deacons and members of religious orders. Rodi’s letter says the names have been shared with state and local prosecutors.

The names include those of a one-time Air Force chaplain; a former director of youth ministry; men who worked at Catholic schools; and one who worked at a boys home.

The archdiocese office in Mobile released the names as the Catholic grapples with allegations of sexual abuse.

