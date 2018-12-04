Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Last of 4 suspects pleads not guilty in Ohio family slayings

December 4, 2018 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the slayings of eight people from another family has pleaded not guilty in southern Ohio days after his wife and two adult sons did the same.

Forty-seven-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III acknowledged the 22 counts against him but said little else Tuesday in Pike County court.

The Wagners are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they’ll be vindicated.

Billy Wagner was held without bond, as were 26-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, 27-year-old George Wagner IV and 48-year-old Angela Wagner.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Their lawyers and authorities involved are prohibited from publicly discussing their cases.

Authorities have suggested a possible motive was a custody dispute over Jake Wagner’s daughter with victim Hanna Rhoden.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore