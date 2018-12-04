Listen Live Sports

Defense attorney: Alabama mall shooting suspect not guilty

December 4, 2018 11:50 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The lawyer for a man charged in an Alabama mall shooting that preceded a police killing on Thanksgiving says his client isn’t guilty.

Charles Salvagio represents 20-year-old Erron Martez Dequan Brown. The Bessemer man is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a teenager at a mall in Hoover, near Birmingham.

Salvagio said Tuesday that Brown is not guilty, but he declined to elaborate. The lawyer says he may hold a news conference soon about the case.

Brown was arrested last week near Atlanta and is jailed in Birmingham. No court dates are scheduled.

Brown is charged in a shooting that happened moments before police shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. Police initially identified Bradford as the shooter but later backtracked and arrested Brown.

