Deputy on leave after video posted of him roughing up teens

December 11, 2018 7:51 pm
 
LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after a video posted to social media shows him roughing up two teenage girls recording an arrest on their cellphones.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review what happened.

The sheriff’s office says two deputies were responding to a complaint of illegal drug activity Monday and detained four people.

The teenagers, ages 17 and 14, began recording the arrest when the video showed a deputy grabbing the phone from the younger teen and wrestling her to the ground when she resisted. The girl kicked her phone to her sister. The deputy said the phone was evidence and then wrestled the 17-year-old to the ground.

