The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Family of man stunned by police gets $750,000 settlement

December 19, 2018 9:03 pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City officials in Florida have approved a settlement for the family of a man who died after being stunned multiple times by police.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Hollywood city commissioners approved a $750,000 payout to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by the mother of 30-year-old Daniel Tyson. The city’s insurance will cover all but $175,000 of the payment.

Tyson’s landlord called police in October 2014 after seeing him naked on his balcony. Officials say Tyson charged a responding officer and threw a sundial at his head. Another officer used a stun gun on Tyson nine times.

An autopsy ruled that Tyson died of either a heart attack or suffocation. Up to six officers were on scene when Tyson died, and none was charged with a crime or disciplined by the Hollywood Police Department.

