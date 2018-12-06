Listen Live Sports

...

Family of North Carolina teen found dead gets new home

December 6, 2018 8:22 am
 
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The family of a North Carolina teen who was kidnapped and killed has been given a new home.

Mitchell Hunt with Time Out Communities tells the Fayetteville Observer the property management company wanted to give Hania Aguilar’s family a new start. They got keys Tuesday to a new, double-wide mobile home about a mile from Rosewood Mobile Home Park.

It was at Rosewood that the 13-year-old was kidnapped before school on Nov. 5. Her body was found three weeks later. No arrests have been made.

Hunt says Hania’s siblings won’t have to change schools. The lot rent has been waived for six months, and community donations will help furnish the home.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer

