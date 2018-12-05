Listen Live Sports

FBI still looking for suspect in North Carolina girl’s death

December 5, 2018 4:37 am
 
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI continues its search for a suspect in the disappearance and death of a North Carolina teenage girl.

A news release from the agency said it’s offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Hania Aguilar.

The girl’s body was found in a body of water in Robeson County on Nov. 27 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on Nov. 5 after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school.

Police say a man forced Hania into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her home. The body was found a few miles farther away.

