Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fearing it may attack kids, man shoots his own dog in park

December 25, 2018 1:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man shot and killed his own dog in a park because he feared it might attack some children.

The incident happened Sunday in Hamden and remains under investigation.

Police Capt. Ronald Smith says the man told officers that his dog, a pit bull that was not on a leash at the time, attacked and seriously injured another dog that was on a leash. The owner of the injured dog was also with his three children at the time.

Smith says the owner of the pit bull, who was not immediately identified, told police he was worried his dog might also attack the children. So he pulled out a handgun and shot the animal, killing it.

Advertisement

Smith says the man was licensed to carry the gun.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation