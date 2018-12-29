Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Fiery, multi-car wreck in NYC kills driver; charges filed

December 29, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old Maryland man faces manslaughter charges after a fiery, multi-car crash in lower Manhattan killed one person and injured others.

The crash happened Saturday morning a block from the World Trade Center. Police say Sherman Harrison of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, lost control of his Audi on West Street, a major roadway along the Hudson River.

The Audi hit a Honda, which flipped over and caught fire. Its driver, a woman, was killed.

Police say the Audi hit two other vehicles, injuring two people, before striking two unoccupied parked cars.

Police say Harrison was apprehended as he tried to flee with his dog. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer to comment.

