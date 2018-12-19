Listen Live Sports

Florida man dupes Texas school district into sending him $2M

December 19, 2018 11:18 am
 
CROWLEY, Texas (AP) — Federal court records show a Florida man duped a Texas school district into transferring him nearly $2 million and then used the money to purchase a BMW and Rolex watches.

Records show 61-year-old Donald Howard Conkright was arrested last week and charged with wire fraud. He’s currently in the custody of U.S. marshals pending his transfer to Texas.

A manager for the Crowley school district near Fort Worth, Texas, received an email in October saying a construction company that works as a vendor for the district needed to provide updated banking information.

The district owed money to the company and later sent more than $500,000 to a new account. The next day it sent a $1.4 million payment.

The district says it contacted authorities after discovering the fraud and began an internal review.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Conkright.

