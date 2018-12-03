Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida man gets prison for making secret sex recordings

December 3, 2018 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for secretly recording and selling his sexual encounters with dozens of other men.

Court records show a judge imposed the sentence Monday on 34-year-old Bryan Deneumostier, a Peruvian national living in South Florida. He previously pleaded guilty to two communications interception charges.

Federal prosecutors say Deneumostier made the surreptitious pornographic videos for a website. They say he made hundreds of videos with about 150 men, 80 of whom were unaware they were being recorded. One of the males was just 16 years old.

Authorities say the men were bound and blindfolded so they could not see the presence of video equipment. Many of them responded to ads on social media or other online sites.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
12|11 CDM & Eggs
12|11 The Identity Governance Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

1815: Madison presents trade agreement to Congress