Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Foaming at the mouth, cyanide killer’s sentencing is delayed

December 5, 2018 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The sentencing hearing for a Virginia man who poisoned his former girlfriend with a cyanide injection has been postponed because he was unresponsive and foaming at the mouth when he was wheeled into a Virginia Beach court.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Joseph Merlino III was rocking from side to side in a gurney type of wheel chair on Wednesday. A jail doctor said Merlino might be suffering from a mental condition caused by stress.

Judge Les Lilley delayed the sentencing until Monday.

A jury convicted Merlino of first-degree murder in June for killing Ellie Tran in 2017. They recommended a life sentence.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Merlino had gone on a hunger strike about two months before his trial began and lost about 40 pounds. The strike ended shortly after the trial did.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon