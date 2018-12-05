Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

For-profit college chain abruptly closes amid financial woes

December 5, 2018 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest for-profit college chains is shutting down after falling into deep financial trouble.

The Alabama-based Education Corporation of America announced on its website Wednesday that all of its campuses are being “discontinued” immediately. Calls to the company were not returned.

The company enrolled about 20,000 students across more than 70 campuses, including the Virginia College and Brightwood College chains.

In legal documents from October, the company said declining student enrollment had left it unable to make payments on its debt and rental fees. It faced eviction at several campuses.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

But the U.S. Education Department criticized the sudden closure, saying the chain had options to help students find other schools before shutting down.

The company’s website says it will provide more information to students on Dec. 17.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus