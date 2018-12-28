Listen Live Sports

Georgia officer dies from gunshot wound earlier this month

December 28, 2018 11:08 am
 
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in Georgia has died from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month when he responded to a disturbance at a dentist’s office.

News outlets reported the Henry County Police Department said officer Michael Smith died early Friday in an Atlanta hospital from complications of a gunshot wound he suffered Dec. 6 at a dentist’s office in McDonough.

The dentist’s office had called police about a man who was acting erratically.

Investigators say Smith went into the office and struggled with 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly. Smith tried to stun the man, but a scuffle developed over the officer’s gun. A single shot was fired that killed McNelly and fatally injured Smith.

Smith had been with the police department for seven years.

