Graduate student arrested at North Carolina statue protest

December 4, 2018 8:40 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student at the forefront of protests over a Confederate statue on campus has been arrested again.

News outlets report authorities say 26-year-old Maya Little is charged with inciting a riot and assaulting an officer during a rally Monday night.

UNC police said Little turned herself in Tuesday at the Orange County Courthouse. In April, Little defaced the monument with her own blood and red ink. She was found guilty of a misdemeanor but wasn’t punished.

Several hundred people attended the rally and march to the base of the boarded-up pedestal where the statue nicknamed Silent Sam stood before protesters toppled it in August.

The rally followed word that UNC proposed to build a new $5.3 million history and education center to house the statue.

